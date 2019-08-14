PM Narendra Modi's first Independence Day speech: Here's a status check of his promises
Updated : August 14, 2019 04:55 PM IST
The Make in India initiative by the prime minister marked its success by escalating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the financial year 2014-15.
As per the 13th Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) Rural 2018, 22.8 percent of rural schools had no toilet facilities and 11.5 percent had no separate toilets for girls.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more