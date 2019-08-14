PM Narendra Modi's first Independence Day speech: Here's a status check of his promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his first Independence Day address since being elected for a second term, at the Red Fort on Thursday morning.

Following the trends of his speeches over the years, the prime minister is expected to announce some campaigns and provide updates on past and upcoming projects. This will be his sixth straight address, after his government came back to power with a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It has been five years since his first speech on the occasion when he launched a number of major schemes. We look at five promises he made on August 15, 2014, tracking their progress to see how they have fared since.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

The prime minister pledged to push financial inclusion across the country in his maiden independence speech through the Jan Dhan Yojana. Since then, 33.54 crore bank accounts have been opened, 25.69 crores of which are operative, as per information shared by former finance minister Arun Jaitley while responding to a question in Lok Sabha on December 21, 2018.

Separate Toilets for Girls in Government Schools

PM Modi also aimed to construct separate toilets for girls in all government schools. The target was to be accomplished with the help of state governments within a year. However, as per the 13th Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) Rural 2018, 22.8 percent of rural schools had no toilet facilities and 11.5 percent had no separate toilets for girls.

Make in India

The Make in India initiative by the prime minister marked its success by escalating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the financial year 2014-15. As per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the financial year 2015 were $30.93 billion. However, by the financial year 2017-18 it had grown to $44.85 billion.

Digital India

Another campaign launched with the speech was Digital India, which aimed to exponentially increase India’s digital capacities. In December 2014, the total number of Internet users in the country was 30.2 crores, as per market research firm IMRB’s ICUBE Report 2015. The latest report estimated 56.6 crores users in 2018, and forecast a rise to 62.7 crores in 2019. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in January 2019, was quoted by PTI as saying that there were “123 crore Aadhaar cards, 121 crore mobile phones, 44.6 crore smartphones, with a 51 percent growth in e-commerce in India.”

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan