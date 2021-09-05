PM Narendra Modi's approval rating highest among 13 world leaders at 70%, says survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating at 70 percent is the highest among the 13 world leaders, according to a survey. Modi is ahead of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden, the survey.

The survey conducted by the Morning Consult includes Australian PM Scott Morrison, Canada PM Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson, Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro, etc.

Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 63%

Merkel: 52%

Biden: 48%

Morrison: 48%

Trudeau: 45%

Johnson: 41%

Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon: 38%

Sánchez: 35%

Macron: 34%

Suga: 25%



Modi 's approval rating was the highest at 84 percent in May 2020 after the lockdown was imposed in India following the COVID-19 pandemic.

His disapproval rating dropped to 25 percent, as per the survey. His disapproval rating was at 32 percent in May this year when India was battling with the second wave of COVID-19

The survey data is based on "a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3%".