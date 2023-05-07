PM Narendra Modi woos Bengaluru with roadshows as BJP intensifies Karnataka poll campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 10 kilometre roadshow in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Sunday as part of the campaigning for his BJP ahead of the state assembly elections. This comes a day after he held a 26 km roadshow on a different route in the city a day earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 10 kilometre roadshow in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Sunday as part of the campaigning for his BJP ahead of the state assembly elections. This comes a day after he held a 26 km roadshow on a different route in the city a day earlier.

The Prime Minister’s massive roadshow — with thousands of supporters gathered around him playing drums and floral showers and banners raised — is BJP’s attempt at intensifying its election campaign just three days ahead of voting on May 10.

Even as it has disrupted the normal life of residents, BJP had reworked its plans to ensure that candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which was held yesterday, were not inconvenienced.

Large number of people gathered to get a view of the Prime Minister who was covering nearly 13 constituencies in the city, and showered flower petals on him as he greeted the crowd enthusiastically.

The roadshow that began with Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Kempegowda, founder of Bengaluru, at New Tippasandra Road passed through eastern and central Bengaluru, touching about half-a-dozen Assembly segments. It ended at Trinity Circle at 11.30 am after passing through HAL 2nd Stage and Old Madras Road.

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, and Bengaluru Central MP, PC Mohan accompanied Modi on his specially-designed vehicle on which the roadshow was taken.

Modi will address at least 4 rallies in different parts of the state later today.