English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsPM Narendra Modi woos Bengaluru with roadshows as BJP intensifies Karnataka poll campaign

PM Narendra Modi woos Bengaluru with roadshows as BJP intensifies Karnataka poll campaign

PM Narendra Modi woos Bengaluru with roadshows as BJP intensifies Karnataka poll campaign
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 7, 2023 1:16:31 PM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 10 kilometre roadshow in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Sunday as part of the campaigning for his BJP ahead of the state assembly elections. This comes a day after he held a 26 km roadshow on a different route in the city a day earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 10 kilometre roadshow in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Sunday as part of the campaigning for his BJP ahead of the state assembly elections. This comes a day after he held a 26 km roadshow on a different route in the city a day earlier.

Recommended Articles

View All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The Prime Minister’s massive roadshow — with thousands of supporters gathered around him playing drums and floral showers and banners raised — is BJP’s attempt at intensifying its election campaign just three days ahead of voting on May 10.
Even as it has disrupted the normal life of residents, BJP had reworked its plans to ensure that candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which was held yesterday, were not inconvenienced.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X