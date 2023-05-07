PM Narendra Modi woos Bengaluru with roadshows as BJP intensifies Karnataka poll campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 10 kilometre roadshow in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Sunday as part of the campaigning for his BJP ahead of the state assembly elections. This comes a day after he held a 26 km roadshow on a different route in the city a day earlier.

The Prime Minister’s massive roadshow — with thousands of supporters gathered around him playing drums and floral showers and banners raised — is BJP’s attempt at intensifying its election campaign just three days ahead of voting on May 10.

Even as it has disrupted the normal life of residents, BJP had reworked its plans to ensure that candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which was held yesterday, were not inconvenienced.