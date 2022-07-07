Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Thursday during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,800 crore focussed on improving infrastructure and enhancing the ease of living.

In the last eight years, Modi has put a lot of focus on infrastructure development in Varanasi and this has resulted in the transformation of the landscape of the city, the statement from the PMO said, adding that the primary focus of this endeavour has been enhancing the ease of living for the people.

Here are the live updates on PM Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi:

# Around 2 pm, Modi will inaugurate the 'Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen' at LT College, Varanasi, which has the capacity of cooking mid-day meals for around 1 lakh students.

# Around 2:45 pm, Modi will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre -- Rudraksh -- where he will inaugurate 'Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of the National Education Policy.

# Around 4 pm, Modi will reach Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore.

# At Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 590 crore. Among these are multiple initiatives under Varanasi smart city and urban projects.

# Modi will also inaugurate various road projects.

# Social and education sector-related projects to be inaugurated include ITI at Village Mahgaon, Phase-II of 'Vedic Vigyan Kendra' in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Government Girls Home at Ramnagar, Theme Park in Government Old Age Women Home at Durgakund.

# He will inaugurate a synthetic athletic track and synthetic basketball court in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sports Complex, Bada Lalpur and various police and safety fire projects including non-residential police station building at Sindhaura, construction of hostel rooms, barracks in Mirzamurad, Cholapur, Jansa and Kapsethi police stations and building of Fire Extinguisher Centre in Pindra, it said.

# Modi will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore. Among these are multiple road infrastructure projects to help reduce the traffic load on city and rural roads.

# Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects, including the development work of the Sarnath Buddhist Circuit under the World Bank-aided UP pro-poor tourism development project, construction of 'Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya', 'Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra', 'Asht Bhairaw', 'Nav Gauri Yatra', tourism development work of five stoppages in 'Panchkosi Parikrama Yatra Marg' and tourism development of various wards in Old Kashi.

# The prime minister will also lay the foundation of Phase 1 of redevelopment works of the sports stadium at Sigra. He will inaugurate 'Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam' at International Cooperation and Convention Centre -- #Rudraksha.