Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Varanasi, where he will announce significant funding for ongoing projects and inaugurate key initiatives. The visit includes the unveiling of multiple projects, such as the rejuvenation of Manikarnika Ghat and the construction of an International Cricket Stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address a public meeting in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and speak to BJP party workers. While on his two-day tour of four states, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects in Varanasi.

One of the highlights of the visit will be a rally in Wajidpur, where Modi will announce funding of Rs 12,148 crore for ongoing projects in the district. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend this rally. Afterwards, he will spend the night in Bareka and participate in a "tiffin meeting" with BJP workers.

According to Kaushal Raj Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for schemes worth Rs 1,800 crore and inaugurate projects worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore.

These include the rejuvenation of Manikarnika Ghat, the construction of an International Cricket Stadium, the development of three railway overbridges, the repair and construction of 96 roads, and the unveiling of a 10-storey international hostel at BHU. Additionally, there are plans to introduce water taxis, which may be flagged off by PM Modi.

Earlier reports indicated that Modi will also dedicate the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar's new line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor and a four-lane widening of NH56 (Varanasi-Jaunpur).

Hansraj Vishwakarma, the BJP District President, stated that the entire city has been spruced up in anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit.

The BJP district president further mentioned that Narendra Modi will arrive at Varanasi airport on the evening of Friday, July 7, from Gorakhpur. Modi is on a two-day tour of four states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

On his trip, the Prime Minister will inaugurate new services of the Vande Bharat Express trains and lay the foundation stones for several other redevelopment projects.

—With agency inputs.