CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homePM Modi to inaugurate Rs 12,148 crore worth projects and address BJP workers in Varanasi News

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 12,148 crore worth projects and address BJP workers in Varanasi

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 12,148 crore worth projects and address BJP workers in Varanasi
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 2:26:57 PM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Varanasi, where he will announce significant funding for ongoing projects and inaugurate key initiatives. The visit includes the unveiling of multiple projects, such as the rejuvenation of Manikarnika Ghat and the construction of an International Cricket Stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address a public meeting in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and speak to BJP party workers. While on his two-day tour of four states, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects in Varanasi.

One of the highlights of the visit will be a rally in Wajidpur, where Modi will announce funding of Rs 12,148 crore for ongoing projects in the district. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend this rally. Afterwards, he will spend the night in Bareka and participate in a "tiffin meeting" with BJP workers.
According to Kaushal Raj Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for schemes worth Rs 1,800 crore and inaugurate projects worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X