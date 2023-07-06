Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Varanasi, where he will announce significant funding for ongoing projects and inaugurate key initiatives. The visit includes the unveiling of multiple projects, such as the rejuvenation of Manikarnika Ghat and the construction of an International Cricket Stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address a public meeting in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and speak to BJP party workers. While on his two-day tour of four states, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects in Varanasi.

One of the highlights of the visit will be a rally in Wajidpur, where Modi will announce funding of Rs 12,148 crore for ongoing projects in the district. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend this rally. Afterwards, he will spend the night in Bareka and participate in a "tiffin meeting" with BJP workers.

According to Kaushal Raj Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for schemes worth Rs 1,800 crore and inaugurate projects worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore.