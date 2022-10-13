PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh | Latest updates

By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train and launch a slew of developmental projects in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. In Una, the prime minister will flag off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, dedicate the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park. In Chamba district, he will lay the foundation stones of two hydropower projects and launch the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Himachal Pradesh. He will also address two public meetings in Una and Chamba. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said this would be Modi's ninth visit to the state in the last five years.

Himachal Pradesh is going to polls in December this year along with Gujarat.

The Bulk Drug Park in Una for which he will lay the foundation stone will be built at a cost of over Rs 1900 crore. The park will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people. It will also give a fillip to economic activities in the region.

Here are the latest updates from PM Modi's visit to Himachal Pradesh

# PM Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express train from Una railway station to Delhi, in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur.

# PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train from Una. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also present.

# Modi will lay the foundation stone of the 48 MW Chanju-III hydro-electric project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju hydro-electric project which will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually. Himachal Pradesh is expected to get annual revenue of around Rs 110 crore from these projects.

# Modi will also launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in the state for upgrading of around 3125 km of roads. More than Rs 420 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre under this phase for the upgrade of 440 km of roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks of the state.