Politics
PM Narendra Modi urges anti-CAA protesters not to pay attention to rumours
Updated : December 25, 2019 05:15 PM IST
PM Modi said that (anti-Citizenship Amendment Act) protesters who destroyed public properties in Uttar Pradesh should ask themselves whether it was right.
Narendra Modi urged protesters that they should not pay attention to rumours that were going around.
Prime Minister said that the government was trying to fulfil its duties and urged people to respect police forces.
