PM Narendra Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today; launch projects worth Rs 42,750 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ferozepur in poll-bound Punjab on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. The projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre in Ferozepur. The projects also include four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line, and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

Adequate security arrangements have been made and around 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in Ferozepur district ahead of Modi's visit, which is being opposed by some farmer unions. An anti-drone team has also been deployed in the border district, officials said.

Some farmer unions are demanding from the government to bring a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) and withdraw police cases against farmers, who protested against the Centre's farm laws.

The Punjab Police is working in coordination with the NSG, Army and the BSF for ensuring fool-proof security arrangements, said the officials.

Modi will visit the state after a gap of two years and also his first visit after the Centre repealed the three farm laws. His visit assumes significance as the state is headed for assembly polls early this year, and the BJP has joined hands with former chief minister Amarinder Singh and the Akali faction headed by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to take on rival parties.