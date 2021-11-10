PM Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in Nov: Know schedule, details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit poll-bound Uttar Pradesh at least four times this month. The PM is likely to visit Sultanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow and Greater Noida and may unveil a slew of projects.

Uttar Pradesh will be going to the polls in February-March next year with the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state aiming for a second term. Major political parties such as the BJP , Samajwadi Party and the Congress-led by Priyanka Gandhi in the state have started campaigning in the state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi will visit Sultanpur on November 16 to inaugurate the state's longest Purvanchal Expressway at a 3-km long airstrip built on the road. He is expected to address a massive public meeting. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of another mega project, the Noida International Airport, in Greater Noida on November 25, as reported by News18.

PM Modi is expected to visit Jhansi on November 19. The visit will be part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai. The PM may hold a public meeting near the Jhansi Fort, the report added.

Modi may visit Lucknow along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 20 or 21 for the annual DGPs/IGPs conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau.

He is expected to visit the state in December to unveil the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in his constituency, Varanasi.