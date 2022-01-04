PM Narendra Modi to visit Manipur today, launch projects worth Rs 4,800 crore

0

IST (Published)
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 13 projects and lay foundation stones for 9 projects. The key works being inaugurated include a steel bridge built over the Barak river, over 2000 mobile towers and drinking water-related works,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Tuesday to inaugurate 13 projects and lay foundation stones of nine more, according to Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar. The 22 projects are worth Rs 4,800 crore, he said.
"In Manipur, 13 projects will be inaugurated and the foundation stones for 9 projects would be laid. These projects cover diverse sectors. The key works being inaugurated include a steel bridge built over the Barak river, over 2000 mobile towers and drinking water-related works," Modi tweeted.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Manipur for the day's programme. The programme will be attended by Governor La Ganesan, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.
Meanwhile, insurgent outfits have registered their protest against Modi's visit to the state. CorCom, an umbrella body of several militant organisations, said a state-wide shut down will come into effect from 1 am on Tuesday and continue till PM's departure. The group claimed that attempts were being made to "expand colonial administration" in Manipur.
