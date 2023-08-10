PM Modi to reply on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, speaking for the first time in the House on Tuesday after the restoration of his membership, also slammed Modi for not visiting Manipur and alleged that the PM does not consider the state a part of India, evoking strong protest by the treasury benches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Thursday around 4 pm. The debate has been continuing since Tuesday after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opened the debate accusing the Centre of denying justice to Manipur, the state facing ethnic clashes since May.

Modi also held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Ram Meghwal to discuss the government's strategy in the Parliament.

On Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying the politics of the saffron party has "murdered Bharat Mata" in Manipur and called the members of the ruling party "traitors".

Gandhi, speaking for the first time in the House after the restoration of his membership, also slammed Modi for not visiting Manipur and alleged that the PM does not consider the state a part of India, evoking strong protest by the treasury benches.

The Prime Minister cannot go to Manipur because "he has murdered Hindustan there...You are not the protectors of Bharat Mata but its killers," the former Congress chief alleged.

Gandhi also alleged that the Prime Minister listens to only two people, Amit Shah and Gautam Adani, just as Ravan paid heed to only two people's advice -- Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

The Prime Minister was not in the House when Gandhi spoke.

The former Congress president had arrived in the House nearly 10 minutes before it reassembled at noon when he was supposed to speak and was seen going through his notes. The no-confidence motion has been brought by the Congress on behalf of the opposition grouping INDIA.