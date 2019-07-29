PM Narendra Modi to feature on ‘Man Vs Wild' on August 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear in an episode of "Man Vs Wild", the popular television programme on Discovery Channel, on August 12. The programme, aimed at creating awareness about animal conservation and environmental change, will be aired at 9 p.m. The special episode, which has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.



The programme can be seen by viewers in 180 countries. Adventurer and television presenter Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, will appear in the programme along with Modi.

"For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," Modi added.

Grylls feels privileged to be taking "Prime Minister Modi on an adventure into the Indian wilderness".

"I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation," Grylls added.

