PM Narendra Modi to be in Gujarat from Oct 30 to Nov 1 — What’s on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Gujarat from October 30 to November 1. During his visit, PM Modi will attend the Diwali Milan event, visit the Statue of Unity and the C-295 manufacturing plant in Vadodara among other projects.

As per a report, Modi will leave for Gujarat from Delhi on Sunday and reach Vadodara at 2:20 pm. Here's the complete schedule of PM Modi's three-day visit to Gujarat:

October 30

PM Modi will first visit the Leprosy Ground, Vadodara, where he will lay the foundation stone of the manufacturing facility for C-295 transport aircraft. The facility will be operated by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in consortium with and technology transfer from Airbus. The 56 C-295 aircraft contracted will replace the legacy Avro aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

October 31

PM Modi will visit the Statue of Unity to pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which is celebrated to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. PM Modi will also be part of the Unity Day parade at the Parade Ground at 8:15 am.

He will leave for Ahmedabad to lay the foundation stone of various projects and stay in Gandhinagar for the night. During his time in Gandhinagar, the PM is likely to visit his mother Hira ba on the same day.

November 1: Diwali Milan

On the last day of his Gujarat visit, PM Modi is scheduled to attend the Diwali Milan to address the Gujarat BJP workers of 182 assembly seats at Mahatma Mandir. The PM is then scheduled to fly back to Delhi in the evening.