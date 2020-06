Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 4 pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

The announcement comes soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for Unlock 2, which eased lockdown restrictions further.

"The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further," a press release said. "The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments."

On Monday, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN received the approval of drug regulator DCGI for phase I and II of human clinical trials. The drug has been developed by Bharat Biotech.