PM Narendra Modi targets Pakistan over terror, Article 370 with Donald Trump listening
Updated : September 23, 2019 06:45 AM IST
Narendra Modi said that India's neighbour is the breeding ground of terrorism, from 9/11 attacks in the US and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the entire world is aware about the source of the terror.
PM said India had bid "farewell" to Article 370 that went against people-centric development in Jammu and Kashmir
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more