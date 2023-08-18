Fundamental strength of BJP is its worker: PM Modi at zila panchayat members' conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 18, virtually addressed the Zila Panchayat Members' Conference, which was attended by over 600 zila panchayat members from across India. During his remarks, Modi urged members of the BJP's 'Zila Panchayat' to champion various development initiatives as a mass movement, emphasising that the "lamp of development has to be lit up in every village, tehsil and district to make India a developed country."

Speaking virtually at a "Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad," which convened local body representatives from multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Modi emphasised that "sabka saath, sabka vikas" is not merely a slogan for the BJP, but a guiding principle that should be embraced in every moment.

"We believe in organisation, we believe in values, we believe in dedication and we move forward with collective responsibility with the values ​​of collectiveness and continuously increasing our ability and our skills for the responsibility given to us," Modi said.

The gathering took place at Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, where BJP President JP Nadda was also present during the prime minister's address.

In his speech, Nadda praised the prime minister, saying, "PM Modi has transformed the culture of politics within the party, as well as in the country."

Drawing from his own experiences as both a chief minister and prime minister, Modi encouraged those in different local body roles to prioritise initiatives that benefit their villages and districts, striving for success with the support of the people.

He went as far as to suggest zila panchayat members "create a Whatsapp group and remain in touch with each other" to stay informed about developments across all districts.

Upon assuming power at the Centre, Modi recounted his decision to construct toilets and establish bank accounts for the impoverished.

Modi encouraged zila panchayat members to annually prioritise three projects through dedicated meetings, highlighting the substantial increase in funds allocated to local bodies and the availability of resources.

By working on three social problems in a year and giving them four months each, the prime minister claimed that in five years, they will easily end up solving 15 such problems.

Emphasising the allocation of a portion of the MNREGA budget towards assert creation, PM Modi said, " Earlier, the grant used to be of Rs 70,000 crore, but now it has exceeded to be over Rs 3 lakh crore. We have built over 30,000 zila panchayat bhawans ."

He noted that MNGREGA funds should be used for some developmental work, whether for building a pond or for earthwork of a road, or a plantation drive.

He underscored that BJP members at the local level have consistently organised comparable workshops, clarifying that the party's intentions extend beyond electoral victories to the pursuit of India's development as a fully-fledged nation by 2047.

He gave credit to the BJP workers, claiming that they form the fundamental strength of the party.

"The fundamental strength of the BJP is its worker, and worker is a party post (in BJP) who always remains with us," Modi said.

With agency inputs.