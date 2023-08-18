Fundamental strength of BJP is its worker: PM Modi at zila panchayat members' conference

VIDEO | “PM Modi has transformed the culture of politics within the party, as well as in the country,” says BJP president @JPNadda at the Zila Panchayat Members' Conference. pic.twitter.com/Ywdw4No5nY— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023
VIDEO | "I would want that all of you create a WhatsApp group and remain in touch with each other. Tell others what (development) is happening in your district and get to know about others too," says PM Modi in his address to zila panchayat members.(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/ofaa9NhwRJ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023
VIDEO | "Select three (social) problems in a year and give four months to each of them; decide that we will work on this along with the departmental work. You will see that you will end up solving 15 such problems easily in five years," PM Modi tells zila panchayat members. pic.twitter.com/OkkelAsSW9— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023
VIDEO | “Earlier, the grant used to be of Rs 70,000 crore, but now it has exceeded to be over Rs 3 lakh crore. We have built over 30,000 zila panchayat bhawans,” says PM Modi in his address at the Zila Panchayat Members Conference.(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Dh8pyqsZM8— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023
VIDEO | "The fundamental strength of the BJP is its worker, and worker is a party post (in BJP) who always remains with us," says PM Modi at Zila Panchayat Members Conference.(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/7DTcgNlcn7— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Open Network for Digital Commerce — here's why payment aggregators are key for its success
Aug 18, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Insolvency Sweepstakes — here's what a homebuyer with refund decree is privileged to
Aug 18, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds
Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?
Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read