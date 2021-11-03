PM Modi says time to reach every house for COVID-19 vaccination, focus on second dose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the need to visit every house to vaccinate people against COVID-19. He said the government should focus on the second dose of the vaccination.

The remarks by PM Modi came during a meeting with district magistrates of over 40 over districts reporting a low vaccination coverage. "Doors of all those houses will be knocked where people still don't have the protection of double dose. So far you've been working to take people to vaccination centres, now it's time to reach every house for door-to-door vaccine: PM," he said.

Modi asked officials to ensure that the first dose is given to unvaccinated people, but also give equal attention to the second dose. The districts in focus at the meeting were those with less than 50 percent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya, among other states, according to the Prime Minister's Office. Chief ministers of the states, including Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray and Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel, were present at the meeting.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.