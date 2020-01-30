PM Narendra Modi says govt open for discussion on all issues in Budget session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was open for discussion on all issues in the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament.

The Prime Minister said that greater focus should be on economic issues to let the country gain from the prevailing global and domestic economic situation.

He said: “We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India.”

Narendra Modi added: “Most of the members have asked for a discussion on the economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all.”

He was addressing the all-party meeting on the eve of the Budget session, which is beginning on January 31, 2020.

He said increasing Parliament’s productivity was the responsibility of every member.

“And in this budget session, and in the beginning of the new year (financial year) if we can give a proper direction to the country’s economy it would be in the best interest of the country.”

On the other issues raised by the members, the Prime Minister said: “I agree with you all on the other important issues raised by you. And, I would like to say that there should be an open discussion on all such issues.”