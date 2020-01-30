Economy
PM Narendra Modi says govt open for discussion on all issues in Budget session
Updated : January 30, 2020 04:48 PM IST
PM Modi said increasing Parliament’s productivity is the responsibility of every member.
Greater focus should be on economic issues to let the country gain from the prevailing global situation, the Prime Minister said.
The Narendra Modi said that he was agreed with the important issues raised by the members and open for discussion.
