PM Narendra Modi says Bodo accord has heralded new dawn of peace in Assam

Updated : February 07, 2020 04:43 PM IST

Addressing a massive public rally to celebrate the signing of the accord on January 27 that is expected to bring lasting peace to the troubled state, Modi said now the time was to work together for peace and development of the North- East.
PM Modi also sought to assuage the concerns of people of the region over implementation of the new citizenship law.
Prime Minister said that the Bodo accords signed in 1993 and 2003 could not bring permanent peace in the Bodo-dominated areas of Assam.
