PM Modi gives speech, replies to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 10, replied to the no-confidence motion against him in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm. Two trust votes and 28 no-confidence motions have been moved against Modi in his 9-year tenure.

Here are some highlights from Modi's speech:

# Referring to the previous vote in 2018, PM Modi said, "In 2018, I had said that a no-confidence motion is not a floor test for us, but a test of the Opposition."

Back then, the Opposition was defeated by 126 votes when Modi deemed as "auspicious" by Modi during his speech today. In a way, the Opposition's no-confidence has always been lucky for us, Modi said.

He added, "Today, I can see that you have decided that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records with the blessings of all people."

# He taunted the Opposition parties, warning them to not forget that the "country is watching and listening to every word."

"The Opposition has only disappointed the country. They want to hold us accountable when their own accounts are problematic," Modi said.

The Congress party, represented by MP Gaurav Gogoi, initiated the no-confidence motion and opened the debate on Tuesday, August 8, over concerns about the Centre's handling of the Manipur situation.

Criticising the Modi administration, Gogoi posed three questions in front of the PM:

1. Why has Prime Minister Narendra Modi not visited Manipur yet?

2. Why did it take Modi almost 80 days to speak about the Manipur situation and when he did, why was it just for 30 seconds?

3. Why has the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, not been fired yet?

Days ago, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also spoke in the Lower House of the Parliament, accusing the prime minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "murdering Bharat Mata" in Manipur, calling his administration and party members "traitors." However, Modi was not present in the Lok Sabha for Gandhi's remarks.