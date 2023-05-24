As many as 43 percent of the respondents said Narendra Modi was their top choice for the PM post if elections were held today. Rahul Gandhi emerged as his "neared rival" as 27 percent of those surveyed favoured him as the prime minister.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be India's most popular leader, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's approval rating soared after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a survey showed.

The survey was conducted by media house NDTV, in partnership with Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). It was conducted across 19 states between May 10 and 19, with 7,202 respondents spread across 71 constituencies. This was just after assembly elections were held in Karnataka.

The report compared data for 2019 and 2023. It revealed that there was a "marginal dip for PM Modi (44 to 43 percent) and an increase for Rahul Gandhi (24 to 27 percent)".

Despite a poll debacle in the southern state, the BJP seemed to enjoy popularity nationwide. As per the survey, around 43 percent of the respondents said the BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) should return to power for the third straight term. Around 38 percent disagreed.

Top takeaways from the survey:

1.

The survey added that nearly 40 percent said they would vote for the BJP if elections were held today. Twenty-nine percent of the respondents favoured Congress.

2. As many as 43 percent of the respondents said Narendra Modi was their top choice for the PM post if elections were held today. Rahul Gandhi emerged as his "neared rival" as 27 percent of those surveyed favoured him as the prime minister.

3. Names of a few other leaders also cropped up for the PM race. However, they were far behind. Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal tied for a distant third (both 4 percent), followed by Akhilesh Yadav (3 percent), Nitish Kumar (1 percent), and 18 percent for the others.

4. Around 25 percent of the respondents said they liked PM Modi for his oratory. 20 percent of the respondents said they liked him as a development-focused Prime Minister, 13 percent said they liked him because he is hard-working, and an equal number were impressed by his charisma. Around 11 percent appreciated his policies.

5. When asked who they believed could challenge PM Modi in 2024, as many as 34 percent named Rahul Gandhi. Eleven percent said Arvind Kejriwal. Only 9 percent of those surveyed said "no one" could challenge Modi.

6. Over 55 percent said they were satisfied with the government's work on various fronts. Around 38 percent said they are "somewhat satisfied", while 17 percent said they are fully satisfied. Around 21 percent said they are "fully unsatisfied".

7. The survey showed that those surveyed were largely divided over the role of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate. As many as 37 percent said the agencies are lawful and 32 percent said they are a tool for political vendetta. This stands significant amid the Opposition's allegations that the central agencies are being used by the government to target rivals.

The survey came when political parties are gearing up for the five assembly elections this year and Lok Sabha polls next year. Elections are due in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh this year.