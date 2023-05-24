English
PM Modi India's most popular leader but Rahul Gandhi's approval rating soaring: Poll

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 12:03:34 PM IST (Updated)

As many as 43 percent of the respondents said Narendra Modi was their top choice for the PM post if elections were held today. Rahul Gandhi emerged as his "neared rival" as 27 percent of those surveyed favoured him as the prime minister.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be India's most popular leader, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's approval rating soared after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a survey showed.

The survey was conducted by media house NDTV, in partnership with Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). It was conducted across 19 states between May 10 and 19, with 7,202 respondents spread across 71 constituencies. This was just after assembly elections were held in Karnataka.
The report compared data for 2019 and 2023. It revealed that there was a "marginal dip for PM Modi (44 to 43 percent) and an increase for Rahul Gandhi (24 to 27 percent)".
