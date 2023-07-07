PM Modi LIVE updates | Poll-bound Chhattisgarh given Rs 7,000 crore 'gift of projects,' Modi says

PM Modi LIVE updates | Indian Oil Corporation bottling plant costing Rs 130 crores dedicated in Korba, Chhattisgarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated a bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation with a capacity of 60 thousand metric tons per annum at Korba. It was constructed at a cost of over Rs 130 crores. Chhattisgarh is a poll-bound state with Assembly elections due this year.
Congress workers on Friday staged a protest in support of Rahul Gandhi at the AICC office in Delhi after the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.
"It's a historic day today in the developmental journey of Chhattisgarh. Today, Chhattisgarh is receiving a gift of projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore. This gift is for infrastructure, connectivity and to make lives of people of Chhattisgarh easy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday.
“Chhattisgarh is steadily moving towards development and we expect that the Centre will extend monetary support as ours is a new-born state,” Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said at an event in Raipur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating several developmental projects.
The state will hold Assembly elections this year.
BJP National president JP Nadda on Friday chaired a meeting of all the general secretaries, state in-charges, state presidents and important leaders of the northern region.
The states in the northern region include Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadra Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
BREAKING | Gujarat HC denies Rahul Gandhi plea in Modi defamation case
The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark.
The court said that the Trial Court conviction order is proper, there is no need to interfere with the said order. Therefore, the application is dismissed. It further noted that at least 10 criminal cases are pending against Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi will not be able to contest elections or seek revocation of the suspension of his status as a Member of Parliament. He can appeal the High Court order in Supreme Court. Read more here for what happens next.
PM Narendra Modi is visiting Chhattisgarh on 7th July. He will lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for Chhattisgarh Section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor. A key component in the development of these National Highway projects is a 6-Lane tunnel of 2.8 Km length with 27 animal passes and 17 monkey canopies provided for unrestricted wildlife movement in Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary area.
“Gita Press has contributed to this nation’s literary history and it is a proud moment for the nation and its people for PM Modi to attend their event,” BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh, specifically Gorakhpur and Varanasi today.
Gita Press is a renowned publisher of religious books and Modi will attend their centenary event.
Gujarat High Court will pronounce its verdict at 11 am today on Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on conviction in the Modi surname defamation case against him.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said, "Some conspiracy is going on against our leader. We are just waiting for the Court's verdict in Gujarat. Let us see, we will react later. I will come back to you after the verdict."
Two people were killed and six others injured after a passenger bus met with an accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur earlier today.
The passengers in the bus were going from Ambikapur to Raipur to attend PM Modi's meeting. The accident took place in the early hours when the bus had left Ambikapur and reached Beltara.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the accident.
The Gujarat High Court will deliver on Friday its verdict on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark.
As per the cause list issued by the court on Thursday, Justice Hemant Prachchhak will deliver the verdict at 11 am.
A stay on conviction would pave the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as a Member of Parliament. (PTI)