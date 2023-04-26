PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Punjab | WATCH

Accompanied by Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Modi arrived at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) office in Chandigarh and laid a wreath on Badal's mortal remains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his respects to the late Parkash Singh Badal, former chief minister of Punjab. Badal, who served as chief minister five times and was a leading figure in Indian politics for over seven decades, passed away at the age of 95 on April 25 after being admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali for difficulty breathing.

Accompanied by Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Modi arrived at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) office in Chandigarh and laid a wreath on Badal's mortal remains.

He also expressed his condolences to Sukhbir Singh Badal, the current SAD chief and son of Parkash Singh Badal , by holding his hand.

The prime minister stayed at the SAD office for a short time before the public was allowed to pay their respects to the late politician.

Badal's body was then taken to his hometown of Muktsar, where it will be cremated on Thursday afternoon.

Modi had previously expressed his sorrow at the news of Badal's passing, describing him as a "colossal figure of Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation" in a tweet on Tuesday.

Several leaders including Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, INLD supremo and former Haryana chief minister O P Chautala, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and former Punjab CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Balwinder Singh Bhundar paid homage to the departed soul.

With agency inputs.