PM Narendra Modi offers condolences on Basant Kumar Birla's demise in a letter to Kumar Mangalam Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the death of Birla Group patriarch and a doyen of the Indian industry Basant Kumar Birla, calling him an inspirational figure for generations to come.

In a letter to Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Modi wrote, "I am deeply saddened for the passing away of your grandfather Shri Basant Kumar Birla Ji. The painful void this leaves is not just a loss for your family but for the nation as a whole."

"Birla will always be the inspiration for generations to come and continue to influence millions of people whose lives were impacted due to them," the letter said.

The letter further stated that BK Birla was deeply inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and his ideals, "Although he has reached his pinnacle of success as an industrialist, it was not the comfort of financial success but the goal of serving society Shri Basant Kumar Birla Ji was devoted towards."



Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your moving tribute to my grandfather, Shri B.K. Birla, that will always be treasured in the annals of our family history. Your letter serves as a reminder that his rich legacy should be celebrated every day.” – Kumar Mangalam Birla https://t.co/yNSBXFDxiZ

— Aditya Birla Group (@AdityaBirlaGrp) July 10, 2019

Born on January 12, 1921, BK Birla was the youngest son of legendary Ghanshyam Das, father of Aditya Vikram— who died in October 1995 and was the grandfather of Kumar Mangalam Birla.

He was instrumental in a slew of business initiatives, starting with his stint as the chairman of Kesoram Industries. He was also a patron of nearly 25 educational institutions across the country - from BITS Pilani and Birla Institute of Liberal Arts and Management Science to B K Birla Centre for Education in Pune, Birla Institute of Management Technology in Delhi, and Ashok Hall Girls' High School in Kolkata.