    Homepolitics News

    PM Narendra Modi launches schemes worth Rs 8,000 crore in Gujarat: Latest updates
    In Ahmedabad, PM Modi will inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul -- an educational complex for needy students. The project will help provide facilities to students for holistic development, as per a government release. He will also address a public rally at Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation various projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Amod in Bharuch district of Gujarat and inaugurate an educational complex for the needy students in Ahmedabad. Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday, ahead of the Assembly polls due in the BJP-ruled state later this year. He will lay the foundation stone of a bulk drug park at Jambusar and a deep sea pipeline project at Dahej in Bharuch district. He will also participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks in the district.
    In Ahmedabad, the prime minister will inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul -- an educational complex for needy students. The project will help provide facilities to students for holistic development, as per a government release. PM Modi will also address a public rally at Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district.
    In the evening, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,460 crore in Jamnagar. These projects are related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.
    Here are the latest updates:
    PM Modi inaugurates various schemes worth over Rs 8000 crore in Bharuch.
