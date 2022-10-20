PM Modi to launch Mission LiFE in Gujarat — Details here

Mini
Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach toward sustainability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in the presence of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia Gujarat on Thursday.
He will have a bilateral meeting with Guterres today.
Mission LiFE aims at following a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.
This includes nudging individuals to practice simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their daily lives (demand), enabling industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government and industrial policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).
Modi will also participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference, which is being organised from October 20 to 22 in Kevadia by the Ministry of External Affairs. The conference will bring together 118 heads of Indian Missions (ambassadors and high commissioners) from all over the world. The conference will provide an opportunity to have detailed internal discussions on issues such as contemporary geo-political and geo-economic environment, connectivity and India's foreign policy priorities.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth more than Rs 1,970 crore at Vyara in Tapi district.
With inputs from PTI
