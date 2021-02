Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and laid the foundation stone for several others in different sectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu.

Modi said that these projects are symbols of innovation and indigenous development.

"The world is looking at India with great enthusiasm and positivity. This decade is going to be India's because of the hard work of 130 crore Indians," he said.

He lauded the farmers of the state for record food grain production and good use of water resources. “We have to do whatever we can do to conserve water. Always remember the mantra of 'Per drop, more crop',” he said.

Modi added that the issue of Tamil rights has been taken up by the Central government consistently with Sri Lanka.

“We are committed to ensuring that they live with equality, justice, peace and dignity,” he said.