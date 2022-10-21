Mini
PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state and will be inspecting various ongoing development projects. He will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. He is also scheduled to visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.
Uttarakhand | PM Modi arrives in Kedarnath, he will be inaugurating various connectivity projects there pic.twitter.com/vy8HHGet3d— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022
Uttarakhand | PM Modi arrives at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun and is received by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami & Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet SinghPM Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects in addition to visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath, today pic.twitter.com/wRGseBWDq8— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022