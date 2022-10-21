By CNBCTV18.com

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state and will be inspecting various ongoing development projects. He will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. He is also scheduled to visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Friday. Wearing a handmade dress made by the women of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Modi performed a "puja" at the temple. The dress is popularly called Chola Dora and it was gifted to PM during his recent visit to the state.

Uttarakhand | PM Modi arrives in Kedarnath, he will be inaugurating various connectivity projects there pic.twitter.com/vy8HHGet3d — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

Modi was received by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand | PM Modi arrives at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun and is received by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami & Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet SinghPM Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects in addition to visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath, today pic.twitter.com/wRGseBWDq8 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

At Badrinath Dham, he will review the progress of the development projects along the riverfront. He will lay the foundation stones of road and ropeway projects and address a gathering at Mana village. He will also review the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes.