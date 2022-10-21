    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Dressed in Himachal's Chola Dora attire, PM Modi offers prayer at Kedarnath temple

    Dressed in Himachal's Chola Dora attire, PM Modi offers prayer at Kedarnath temple

    Dressed in Himachal's Chola Dora attire, PM Modi offers prayer at Kedarnath temple
    PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state and will be inspecting various ongoing development projects. He will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. He is also scheduled to visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Friday. Wearing a handmade dress made by the women of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Modi performed a "puja" at the temple. The dress is popularly called Chola Dora and it was gifted to PM during his recent visit to the state.

    Modi was received by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun.
    Modi is on a two-day visit to the state and will be inspecting various ongoing development projects and also lay the foundation stones of some new ones. He will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. He is also scheduled to visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.
    At Badrinath Dham, he will review the progress of the development projects along the riverfront. He will lay the foundation stones of road and ropeway projects and address a gathering at Mana village. He will also review the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes.
    BadrinathKedarnathNarendra ModiUttarakhand

