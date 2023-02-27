PM Narendra Modi visits poll-bound Karnataka, inaugurates Shivamogga airport and other infra projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the poll-bound state of Karnataka on the occasion of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's 80th birthday. He inaugurated the Shivamogga airport and launched some infrastructure projects including railways, smart city plans and national highways. Later today, he will also address a roadshow in Belagavi.

Prior to the inauguration, Modi inspected the model of the new lotus-shaped airport. He praised the grandiosity and beauty of the airport and said it was a combination of Karnataka's tradition and technology. He also took a shot at the Congress alleging that the party didn't have the vision to erect as many airports as the BJP.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May and this is the prime minister's fifth visit to the state this year. In his address, Modi promoted the perks of a "double-engine" government which made the airport a possibility and was driving Karnataka's growth, he said.

"Earlier when the development of Karnataka was discussed, it used to remain confined to big cities. But the double-engine government is making efforts to extend it to Karnataka's villages, and tier 2 and 3 cities. The development of Shivamogga is result of that mindset," Modi said.

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour. The prime minister's aircraft was the first one to land at the airport, per a News18 report.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stones for the National Highway project worth Rs 1,000 crore, Hosanagar-Mavinakatte-Adugodi road worth Rs 313.56 crore, road widening project worth Rs 395 crore, Shikaripur bypass road project worth Rs 56 crore, Thirthahalli-Megaravalli-Agumbe project worth Rs 96.20 crore, Bharatpur road project worth Rs 56 crore, and Holehonnur Bhadra bridge project worth Rs 4.60 crore.