PM Narendra Modi, Iran President Hassan Rouhani discuss Chabahar port at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during which they discussed Chabahar Port and its importance as a gateway landlocked Afghanistan and the Central Asian region. Meeting on the sidelines of the High Level Segment of the 74th Session of UNGA on Thursday, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Noting that India and Iran shared old and civilisational ties, the two leaders positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations since their first meeting at Ufa in 2015.

They especially mentioned operationalisation of Chabahar Port and noted it's importance as gateway to and for landlocked Afghanistan and the Central Asian region, an MEA statement said.

PM Modi reiterated India's support for giving priority to diplomacy, dialogue and confidence-building in the interest of maintaining peace, security and stability in the Gulf region, which is of vital importance for India.