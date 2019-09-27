Politics
PM Narendra Modi, Iran President Hassan Rouhani discuss Chabahar port at UNGA
Updated : September 27, 2019 09:35 AM IST
Meeting on the sidelines of the High Level Segment of the 74th Session of UNGA on Thursday, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations.
Both agreed to mark the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2020.
