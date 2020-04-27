  • SENSEX
PM Narendra Modi interacts with CMs, says danger from COVID-19 is far from over

Updated : April 27, 2020 02:47 PM IST

PM added that the nation has to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID -19.
Reiterating the mantra of ‘do gaz doori’, he said that masks and face covers will become part of our lives in the days ahead.
He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months.
