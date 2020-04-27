PM Narendra Modi interacts with CMs, says danger from COVID-19 is far from over

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Chief Ministers of states via video conferencing to discuss the emerging situation and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. During the interaction, he cautioned that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

However, he added that the nation has to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID -19.

This was the fourth such interaction of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers, the earlier ones had been held on March 20, April 2, and April 11.

As per the press release, Prime Minister said, "the country has seen two Lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead." He also highlighted the importance of usage of technology as much as possible and also to utilize time to embrace reform measures.

He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months.

PM Modi further explained the importance for states to enforce guidelines strictly in the hotspots i.e. the red zone areas. He stated that the efforts of the states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter to green zones.

The Prime Minister also urged Chief Ministers to factor in the changes in weather - the advent of summer and monsoon - and the illnesses that can potentially come in this season, while strategizing ahead.

Reiterating the mantra of ‘do gaz doori’, he said that masks and face covers will become part of our lives in the days ahead.

He added that under the circumstances, everyone’s aim must be rapid response. He pointed out that many people are self-declaring whether they have cough and cold or symptoms, and that this is a welcome sign.

He emphasized on the significance of ensuring that more people download the AarogyaSetu app to bolster the efforts of the country in the battle against COVID-19.