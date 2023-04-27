PM Modi's 25-year plan in Karnataka — 'BJP preparing young team to lead development journey'

Highlighting the BJP's ambitions, PM Narendra Modi said, "We are trying that Karnataka has many global hubs like Bengaluru. We want Karnataka to lead India's start-up revolution."

While interacting with 50 lakh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the party "is forming a team of youngsters to lead Karnataka's journey towards development". Highlighting the BJP's ambitions, PM Modi said, "We are trying that Karnataka has many global hubs like Bengaluru. We want Karnataka to lead India's start-up revolution."

The Prime Minister's comments came amid doubt over the party's strategy to field young leaders in the upcoming elections. The BJP has filed over 50 new candidates in the 2023 Karnataka elections. This seemed to anger a few prominent leaders in the state.

Former chief Jagadish Shettar said he was denied a ticket and alleged that he was asked by the BJP high command to make way for young leaders. Shettar resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress after his name didn't make it to the BJP's first and second list of candidates. He is said to be an influential Lingayat leader.

What BJP aims in Karnataka?

Besides speaking on young leaders in the BJP, PM Modi said in the coming 25 years, the BJP aims to develop the country, free it from poverty and harness the potential of the youth at the forefront.

He went on to launch a scathing attack on the Congress, saying, "The agenda of our opponents is to grab power." He said the people of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are "suffering due to lies and frauds of Congress". The Congress is currently in majority in three states - Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"The biggest difference between the BJP and other parties is of approach. The BJP is working on the roadmap of development of India in the next 25 years," he said.

He added, "Congress means nothing but a guarantee of lies, a guarantee of corruption, guarantee nepotism! Moreover, when the warranty of Congress has already expired, how can it possess any guarantee then."

Taking on the grand old party, the prime minister said the Congress "didn't have any interest in combatting corruption as it was itself the source of corruption".

PM's advice to BJP workers

Advising BJP workers to urge voters to vote for the BJP, he said the party workers must speak with first-time voters in their booth and urge them to vote.

"If you wish to win at the booth levels, ensure forming a strong group comprising ten women and ten men. Proceed, strategise, keep each important record about government's initiatives especially pertaining to the welfare of poor, women, youth, Dalits, to name a few," the prime minister said.

He also urged workers to "make sure you're abreast with all the information and data. When this information is spread in homes, it will make an impact, it will help them to analyse and know why to choose BJP. This way, we will serve the people and the nation in a true manner."

PM's push for Double-Engine government

PM Modi said: "To ensure development in a true manner, we need not only a Double-Engine government in Karnataka but the Double-Engine government with an absolute majority and sheer stability."

He added that in the next 5 years, we are going to build such Karnataka wherein the capacities and capabilities of the poor, the farmers, the tribal communities, the women and everyone will be enhanced, and developed.