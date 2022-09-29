PM Modi on 2-day Gujarat visit, to launch projects worth Rs 29,000 crore | Latest updates

By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday where he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate the 36th National Games which are being held for the first time in the state. Gujarat, the home state of Modi, faces Assembly elections by the year-end and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all-out efforts to retain power in the state, which it has ruled for nearly three decades now.

The PM will begin his visit from Surat by addressing a gathering in the Limbayat area of the city after launching various projects worth Rs 3,400 crore, including the inauguration of the main entrance gate and phase-1 works of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City. He will then go to Bhavnagar to launch projects worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore, including the stone laying of the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said.

Here are the latest updates from PM Modi's visit to Gujarat:

# PM Modi is scheduled to lead a two-kilometre-long road show in Bhavnagar.

# Modi will declare open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad city in the evening.

# Modi is scheduled to attend the Gujarat government's Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.

# On Friday, Modi will flag off the maiden Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai Central. He will flag off the semi-high-speed train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station at around 10:30 am. He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Kalupur station of Ahmedabad.

# From Kalupur, Modi will inaugurate phase 1 of the much-awaited Ahmedabad Metro project, completed at a cost of Rs 12,925 crore. Modi will board the metro train at Kalupur and reach Doordarshan Centre in Thaltej, where he is scheduled to address a gathering at around 12 pm.

# In the evening, Modi will reach the Ambaji town of Banaskantha district to launch various projects worth Rs 7,200 crore. After addressing a gathering, he will perform 'aarti' at the famous Ambaji Temple and pay his respects to the deity.