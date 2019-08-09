PM Narendra Modi hails 'historic decision' on Kashmir, outlines vision for prosperous J&K, Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made his case to the nation on Jammu & Kashmir following the government's surprise move to revoke Article 370 of Indiaâ€™s constitution, which had granted some autonomy to the state.

In an address broadcast on television and radio, the first time he has spoken to the nation on the decision, Modi called the move as one that will benefit the people of Kashmir and aid in its economic and political development.

Modi said the government had taken the decision to repeal Article 370 and 35A of the constitution for the overall development of the region. These legal provisions created hurdles to extending legal benefits to women, minorities and students that the rest of India provides, he said.

"We have taken a historic decision on Jammu and Kashmir," the PM said, adding that Article 370 and Article 35-A "did not give anything" to the state and its people except separatism, terrorism, family rule and large scale corruption.

Modi said that revoking Article 370 was a very well thought out move aimed to bring development to J&K and undo the decades of neglect.

He promised that with the creation of two UTs of J&K and Ladakh, all vacant posts in government jobs would be filled up, which would create employment opportunities for the youth in the region.

Talking of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, he asked why were the children of the state deprived of its benefits. The people were deprived of the benefits of the Safai Karmachari Act as well as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Minority Act was also not applicable as well as the Minimum Wages act, he said. He said that Article 370 also prevented the SC and ST communities from reaping the benefits of reservation in jobs and education.

"With Article 370 becoming history, I have full confidence that J&K will come out of its negative effects too," he said.

Modi added: "This heaven on earth, our Jammu and Kashmir, will once again reach new heights of development and attract the whole world toward it. Ease of living will increase for our citizens. Citizens will receive all the benefits they deserve without any obstacles or challenges."

Promising elections in J&K, he said: "We all want that in future J&K Assembly elections take place, a new government is formed, new energetic youth become MLAs, ministers and Chief Minister. I assure the people of J&K that with all honesty and in a transparent atmosphere, you will get an opportunity to elect your representatives soon," Modi said.

Pakistan said it would downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi, expel the Indian ambassador and suspend trade and a key train service with India. Prime Minister Imran Khan told his National Security Committee that his government will use all diplomatic channels "to expose the brutal Indian racist regime" and human rights violations in Kashmir, a government's statement said.

India said it regretted Pakistan's steps and said in a statement that "the intention behind these measures is obviously to present an alarming picture to the world of our bilateral ties."

Describing India's latest steps in Kashmir as an internal matter, the statement urged Pakistan to review its decision so that normal diplomatic channels are preserved.

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence over control of Kashmir. The first war ended in 1948 with a U.N.-brokered cease-fire that left Kashmir divided and promised its people a U.N.-sponsored referendum on the region's future. It has never been held.