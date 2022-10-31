PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat | Latest updates

By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to India's first home minister Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary during his three-day visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan. Modi paid homage to Patel at the Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary on Monday in the poll-bound state. He participated in the National Unity Day celebrations to mark Patel's birth anniversary. He will address the officer trainees at the culmination of the 97th common foundation course, 'Aarambh 4.0'. "Digital Governance: Foundation & Frontiers" was chosen as the theme for the fourth edition of 'Aarambh' with a view to help officer trainees learn how to leverage technology solutions to strengthen public service delivery and make the last-mile delivery transparent, effective and efficient. On November 1, the PMO said, Modi will reach Rajasthan's Banswara district where he will attend a public programme to pay homage to the "unsung" tribal heroes of the freedom struggle.

Here are the latest updates:

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the National Unity Day programme in Kevadiya, Gujarat on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

# PM Modi pays tribute at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

# PM Modi cancels road show, page committee sammelan in wake of Morbi tragedy