PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat | Latest updates

Mini
PM Modi will address the officer trainees at the culmination of the 97th common foundation course, 'Aarambh 4.0'. "Digital Governance: Foundation & Frontiers" was chosen as the theme for the fourth edition of 'Aarambh'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to India's first home minister Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary during his three-day visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan. Modi paid homage to Patel at the Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary on Monday in the poll-bound state. He participated in the National Unity Day celebrations to mark Patel's birth anniversary. He will address the officer trainees at the culmination of the 97th common foundation course, 'Aarambh 4.0'. "Digital Governance: Foundation & Frontiers" was chosen as the theme for the fourth edition of 'Aarambh' with a view to help officer trainees learn how to leverage technology solutions to strengthen public service delivery and make the last-mile delivery transparent, effective and efficient. On November 1, the PMO said, Modi will reach Rajasthan's Banswara district where he will attend a public programme to pay homage to the "unsung" tribal heroes of the freedom struggle.
Recommended ArticlesView All
COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Here are the latest updates:
# Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the National Unity Day programme in Kevadiya, Gujarat on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in #NationalUnityDay programme in Kevadiya, Gujarat on the occasion of the birth anniversary of #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022
(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/rp6UpdhOGr
# PM Modi pays tribute at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, Gujarat, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
# PM Modi cancels road show, page committee sammelan in wake of Morbi tragedy
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!