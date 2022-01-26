PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 73rd Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force.

Modi tweeted, "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

This year's Republic Day parade displayed 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces. The Army was represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wing at the Republic Day parade-2022 (RDP-2022).

Before the commencement of the parade, PM Modi lead the nation in paying homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The parade will march from Vijay Chowk to the National Stadium through the traditional route of Rajpath.

With inputs from PTI