PM Narendra Modi most followed leader on Twitter; here's a look at other leaders on the list

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Here is a look at the most followed global leaders on Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi most followed leader on Twitter; here's a look at other leaders on the list
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most followed leader in the world on microblogging platform Twitter. as per recent data, Modi has 11.79 crore followers across his two Twitter accounts. Pope Francis is at the second spot with 5.23 crore followers.
US President Joe Biden comes third in the list with over 4.72 crore followers on Twitter. Other leaders in the top five rankings include Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Joko Widodo of Indonesia. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stands sixth in the rankings with close to 1.5 crore followers on Twitter.
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham)
