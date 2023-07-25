PM Modi derides Oppn alliance name INDIA; Rahul says 'call us whatever you want'

As many as 26 opposition parties have come together to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition alliance over its name 'INDIA' saying people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name. He called the alliance as the most directionless the country had ever seen and compared it with East India Company and Indian Mujahideen for using the country's name.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the prime minister told the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that the conduct of the opposition has been such that it has decided to stay in opposition for coming years. "In the meeting PM Modi said that behaviour of the opposition shows that they permanently want to remain in the opposition for coming years...It is a matter of pride for us that the world is trusting us."

Modi expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power after the 2024 polls with people's support, asserting that India will become the third largest economy in his government's next tenure.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was quick to reply to PM Modi. "Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur."

Opposition leaders hit back at the Centre for not taking initiative to end the logjam and talk to the Opposition to find a solution. "The initiative should be taken up by the government. We used to go to Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj and would discuss with them, accept their suggestions and find out a way for the functioning of the Parliament. This is not happening now. The govt should talk to the Opposition to find out a way," Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said.