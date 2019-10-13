#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
PM Narendra Modi most popular politician on Instagram, crosses 30 million followers

Updated : October 13, 2019 05:58 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Instagram account has surpassed 30 million followers, making him the most followed political leader in the world.
His Instagram follower count surpasses that of the United States President Donald Trump and his predecessor in White House — Barack Obama.
Modi also counts 50.7 million Twitter followers. Nevertheless, he trails Trump and Obama on the micrblogging platform.
