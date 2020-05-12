Politics
PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar Bharat economic package
Updated : May 12, 2020 10:01 PM IST
The Prime Minister said starting tomorrow, the finance minister will apprise you on details about the package meant to drive the country's 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'.
Prime Minister said the details about fourth phase of the lockdown will be made known before May 18, adding it will be different from the earlier phases.
Saying that India has been an example for progress in the last century, Modi said the country needs to become self-reliant in the world after the coronavirus pandemic.