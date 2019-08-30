PM Modi's Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra is stepping down

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra has expressed his intention to be relieved of his duties, the government said on Friday.

Modi has asked him to continue for two weeks, principal government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar said. Former cabinet secretary PK Sinha has been appointed as officer on special duty by the prime minister, he said.

"It has been a privilege to serve the country under PM Modi. I am deeply grateful to him for this opportunity. It is now time for me to move on even as I remain devoted to public causes and national interest," Misra said afterÂ expressing his intention to step down.

Misra, a retired 1967-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, has been with Modi in the PMO since 2014. In June, Misra was re-appointed as principal secretary to the PM with cabinet minister rank.