PM Modi's Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra is stepping down
Updated : August 30, 2019 06:56 PM IST
Misra is likely to be replaced by PK Sinha, who retired as cabinet secretary on Friday and has been appointed Officer on Special Duty in the PMO.
Misra, a retired 1967-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, has been with Modi in the PMO since 2014.
