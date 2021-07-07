Home

    PM Modi's new Cabinet: Complete list of ministers who took oath today

    PM Modi's new Cabinet: Complete list of ministers who took oath today

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    15 ministers were inducted into the Union Cabinet while 28 others were sworn in as  Ministers of State (MoS).

    PM Modi's new Cabinet: Complete list of ministers who took oath today
    Forty-three ministers took oath on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet got a facelift. 15 ministers were inducted into the Union Cabinet while 28 others were sworn in as  Ministers of State (MoS).
    This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. With this reset, Modi has brought in young faces and has also given representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.
    Here's the list of 43 ministers who took oath today:
    Newly Elected Cabinet Ministers:
    1. Narayan Tatu Rane
    2. Sarbananda Sonowal
    3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
    4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
    5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
    6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
    7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
    8. Kiren Rijiju
    9. Raj Kumar Singh
    10. Hardeep Singh Puri
    11. Mansukh Mandaviya
    12. Bhupender Yadav
    13. Parshottam Rupala
    14. G Kishan Reddy
    15. Anurag Singh Thakur
    Ministers of State (MoS):
    1. Pankaj Choudhary
    2. Anupriya Singh Patel
    3. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
    4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
    5. Shobha Karandlaje
    6. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
    7. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
    8. Meenakshi Lekhi
    9. Annpurna Devi
    10. A. Narayanaswamy
    11. Kaushal Kishore
    12. Ajay Bhatt
    13. B L Verma
    14. Ajay Kumar
    15. Chauhan Devusinh
    16. Bhagwanth Khuba
    17. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
    18. Pratima Bhoumik
    19. Dr Subhas Sarkar
    20. Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
    21. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
    22. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar
    23. Bishweswar Tudu
    24. Shantanu Thakur
    25. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai
    26. John Barla
    27. Dr L Murugan
    28. Nisith Pramanik
    Stay tuned for all the updates. Click here
     
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
