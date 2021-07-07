PM Modi's new Cabinet: Complete list of ministers who took oath today

Forty-three ministers took oath on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet got a facelift. 15 ministers were inducted into the Union Cabinet while 28 others were sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS).
This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. With this reset, Modi has brought in young faces and has also given representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.
Here's the list of 43 ministers who took oath today:
Newly Elected Cabinet Ministers:
1. Narayan Tatu Rane
2. Sarbananda Sonowal
3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
8. Kiren Rijiju
9. Raj Kumar Singh
10. Hardeep Singh Puri
11. Mansukh Mandaviya
12. Bhupender Yadav
13. Parshottam Rupala
14. G Kishan Reddy
15. Anurag Singh Thakur
Ministers of State (MoS):
1. Pankaj Choudhary
2. Anupriya Singh Patel
3. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
5. Shobha Karandlaje
6. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
7. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
8. Meenakshi Lekhi
9. Annpurna Devi
10. A. Narayanaswamy
11. Kaushal Kishore
12. Ajay Bhatt
13. B L Verma
14. Ajay Kumar
15. Chauhan Devusinh
16. Bhagwanth Khuba
17. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
18. Pratima Bhoumik
19. Dr Subhas Sarkar
20. Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
21. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
22. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar
23. Bishweswar Tudu
24. Shantanu Thakur
25. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai
26. John Barla
27. Dr L Murugan
28. Nisith Pramanik
Edited by : Aditi Gautam
