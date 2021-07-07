PM Modi's new Cabinet: Complete list of ministers who took oath today

Forty-three ministers took oath on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet got a facelift. 15 ministers were inducted into the Union Cabinet while 28 others were sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS).

This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. With this reset, Modi has brought in young faces and has also given representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

Here's the list of 43 ministers who took oath today:

Newly Elected Cabinet Ministers:

1. Narayan Tatu Rane

2. Sarbananda Sonowal

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6. Ashwini Vaishnaw

7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

8. Kiren Rijiju

9. Raj Kumar Singh

10. Hardeep Singh Puri

11. Mansukh Mandaviya

12. Bhupender Yadav

13. Parshottam Rupala

14. G Kishan Reddy

15. Anurag Singh Thakur

Ministers of State (MoS):

1. Pankaj Choudhary

2. Anupriya Singh Patel

3. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

5. Shobha Karandlaje

6. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

7. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

8. Meenakshi Lekhi

9. Annpurna Devi

10. A. Narayanaswamy

11. Kaushal Kishore

12. Ajay Bhatt

13. B L Verma

14. Ajay Kumar

15. Chauhan Devusinh

16. Bhagwanth Khuba

17. Kapil Moreshwar Patil

18. Pratima Bhoumik

19. Dr Subhas Sarkar

20. Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

21. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

22. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

23. Bishweswar Tudu

24. Shantanu Thakur

25. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai

26. John Barla

27. Dr L Murugan

28. Nisith Pramanik