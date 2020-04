Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Monday, asked states to formulate SOPs for graded opening, sources told CNBC-TV18. The PM said that the SOPs will be the new way of lifestyle to be followed for sometime, the sources added.

According to the sources mentioned above, Modi is in favour of graded opening of green zones, however, the government does not support opening up red and orange zones post May 3.

Modi called for a massive reforms push, said the sources. The PM said that this is the time to plan reforms and asked states to take forward measures for social and economic welfare, they added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also a part of the meeting, said that the lockdown needs to be followed strictly by all states to come out of the crisis caused by the deadly coronavirus in India.

As of Monday, India has nearly 30,000 COVID-19 cases and has reported 884 deaths.

"We have given some relaxation to trade and industry... We need to fight this with patience," Shah said in the meeting.

At the video conference called by the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Home Minister, @AmitShah ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones or Non-Covid affected districts in #Meghalaya.#CovidUpdates pic.twitter.com/rMrS6j3cPP — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 27, 2020

