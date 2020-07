Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is addressing the nation through his Mann Ki Baat.

In many parts of Bihar and Assam, floods have created many problems. Governments, NDRF and state disaster management teams and self held groups are working together in relief and rescue work: PM Modi during 'Mann ki Baat'.

Sometimes, do you feel tired of wearing a mask? When you do, think of our COVID warriors and their exemplary efforts.

I urge people that on this 15th August to take resolve to get freedom from Coronavirus, for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, to learn and teach something new, and abide by our duties: PM Modi

There was a time when whether in sports or other sectors, most people were either from big cities or famous families or well-known schools/colleges. Now, it is different. Youth from villages, small towns and ordinary families are coming forward: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Raksha Bandhan is approaching. I have seen that many people and organisations are running initiatives to celebrate the festival in a different manner. Many are linking it to 'Vocal for Local' & that is right: PM Narendra Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'. The joy of celebrating festival increases when it helps expand the business of people in our society, in our neighbourhood & make it a joyous festival for them too, PM Modi added.

Mohammed Iqbal, Municipal President in Anantnag (J&K) built a sprayer machine at the cost of only Rs 50,000. There are many such inspiring stories from the entire country: PM Modi during 'Mann ki Baat'.

During the COVID-19, Balbir Kaur, sarpanch of Trewa in Jammu, built a 30-bed quarantine bed in her panchayat. Jaituna Begum of Chountliwar in Ganderbal resolved that her panchayat will fight COVID19 and also create employment opportunities: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'.

Today, the COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than in most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast in many areas, we need to remain vigilant.

On coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaks about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country: "Our Covid-19 recovery rate is better than other nations, and so is the death toll. Yes, its saddening to lose even one person, but lakhs have been saved."

Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts: PM Modi during 'Mann ki Baat' on Kargil Vijay Diwas

PM Modi appeals to every Indian to visit www.gallantryawards.gov.in to read more about our soldiers' valour on the battlefield.

PM Modi recalls his own visit to Kargil and also highlights how people have been talking about the courage of the Indian forces.

Today, 26th July is a very special day for every Indian, says PM Modi. Thanks to the courage of our armed forces, India showed great strength in Kargil, he added. "21 years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason," PM Modi said.

Starting his speech, PM Modi pays tributes to our brave soldiers who fought in Kargil in 1999.

