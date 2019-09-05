Politics
PM Modi's ambitious water project to cost Rs 7.88 lakh crore
Updated : September 05, 2019 01:26 PM IST
The estimate is based on project reports submitted by the states to the Jal Shakti Ministry.
The Centre is looking at innovative financing options such as public private partnership (PPP) and hybrid annuity model.
Only few states such as Sikkim, Goa, Gujarat, Puducherry and Punjab have more than 50 percent of households covered with piped water.
